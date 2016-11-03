Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Flood Company Commercial Ltd

A family business is helping fight back against flooding.

The Flood Company Commercial Ltd, formed in 2012 and based at Edgerton, is a specialist supplier and installer of flood protection products for domestic and commercial properties in the UK and overseas – exporting to countries including Germany, France and parts of Africa.

The firm offers independent professional expertise for anyone involved in flood risk properties, including home and business owners, local councils, architects, surveyors, specifiers and housing associations as well as the Environment Agency and DEFRA.

Key products and services include flood protection windows and doors, flood barriers, anti-flood air bricks, sewage back flow protection and flood surveys.

The company unveiled its latest product, the WAR non-return valve at the 2015 Flood Defence Expo in London. The product was introduced following an extended period of research, design and development to provide a solution for properties left vulnerable to back flow of effluent during flooding. The WAR valve also prevents vermin, snakes and insects using the pipes to enter properties.

Marketing manager Helen Lee said the product had undergone rigorous testing by the Water Research Centre, the leading industry authority on drainage, adding: “We strongly believe this product is a cost-effective solution to a global problem and we are currently in the process of securing an export agreement with a large German distributor.”

The WAT valve was also finalist in the national Travis Perkins Innovation Awards and since its launch in October had proved in great demand, she said.

“We have a catalogue of ideas which we plan to bring to market over the next 12 months,” said Helen.

Latitude 7

A multi-award-winning training and development organisation is using innovative ways to help equip people with the right skills to prosper in the world of work.

Brighouse-based Latitude 7 works with public and private-sector organisations, schools and higher education establishments to provide focused training in the area of personal development covering issues such as leadership, team-building, coaching and monitoring, employability training, business development and performance management.

Its clients range from blue-chip companies such as Jaguar Land Rover to sole traders. This year, Latitude 7, led by owner Dr Martin J Haigh, has worked with clients including Manchester Metropolitan University, City of York Council and Elland’s Overgate Hospice.

It has been designing and delivering programme to Brighouse-based Severn Unival since 2012 and has delivered communication skills training to business enterprise students at Kirklees Youth Training Enterprise in Rawthorpe as well as working with Brighouse-based Prego restaurant and ROKT climbing centre.

Martin said: “Latitude 7 has a strong commitment to innovation and we are always looking to create new ways of satisfying clients. My programmes are highly creative and, as I have been giving many presentations at network clubs around Yorkshire, I have been developing novel ideas to stimulate the audience.”

Martin works as an enterprise adviser at Brighouse High School, helping to shape the school’s enterprise curriculum for 2016/17 and running interactive sessions which included students setting up their own mini-business – and raising cash for charities in the process.

He said: “At Latitude 7, we endeavour to demonstrate excellence in the promotion and implementation of our learning and development culture.”

Skin Solutions

A clinic devoted to treating all skin types and conditions is aiming to build on its success since being launched two years ago.

Skin Solutions, based at Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, and headed by director Tracey Rawlinson, has already won two awards for customer service after receiving five-star reviews from its clientele.

The clinic uses technology and innovative treatments to provide customers with an individual “skin plan” to tackle issues such as premature ageing.

Clients begin with a consultation to learn about the science behind the skin and how skin conditions are treatable.

Tracey said: “The focus on Skin Solutions is to provide a place where customers can talk about personal concerns which can be addressed in a caring manner.”

Among its activities during the past 12 months, the clinic has invested in technology and training, designed an app and introduced new ideas for booking services, begun development of a third-floor spa, carried out training in treatments, customer service and sales for the four-strong team and introduced a customer discount card.

Tracey has also introduced speciality treatments and the “Wedding Planner” – a plan for brides and parties that offers a skin plan months ahead of the big day.

Tracey said plans for the next 12 months included completing and opening the spa, developing the firm’s website to offer products and skin care packages online, growing and developing the team and working with local businesses such as local restaurants, bars and bridal shops.