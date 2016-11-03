Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’re all set for a big night for business.

The 11th Examiner Business Awards will be held tomorrow night at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium when a capacity audience will honour the 11 worthy winners of our awards in the contest supported by executive sponsor Chadwick Lawrence.

Leading figures from the local business community will mingle with VIP guests, category finalists and the award judges in a celebration of business excellence.

Companies excelling in areas such as international trade, innovation, community involvement and creativity will be among those stepping up to the stage to receive their well-deserved trophies and certificates.

There are also categories for new businesses, established firms, small and medium-sized enterprises, employers, employees and up-and-coming young business people.

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Chadwick Lawrence Business Person of the Year Award – the most prestigious prize of the night – which will go to an entrepreneur who by his or her achievements, drive and determination has provided inspiration for others and who has contributed to the wider community in which they live and work.

The identity of the recipient will be revealed on the night when the golden envelope is opened.

The finalists and winners were chosen by a panel of judges who expressed delight at the quality and quantity of entries received this year.

The judging panel, chaired by Examiner business reporter Henryk Zientek, comprised Sarah Haller, partner at Chadwick Lawrence; Prof Bob Cryan, vice-chancellor of Huddersfield University; Adrian Lythgo, chief executive of Kirklees Council and Sandra Babbings, director of PROHMS.

Meet our guest speaker — Graham Poll

HE’S probably England’s best-known football referee.

Graham Poll has achieved big things as the man in the middle – including taking charge of the last FA Cup Final at the old Wembley Stadium in 2000 and becoming the first to reach the milestone of refereeing 300 Premier League matches.

However, he will forever by remembered for issuing one player with three yellow cards during the group stage match between Croatia and Australia at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Poll retired from refereeing international tournaments following the mix-up, reportedly saying his decision was a result of the “pain and agony” and “sleepless nights” that resulted from his mistake and the fear of it happening again.

Graham was educated in Stevenage and gained 8 GCE O-levels and two A-levels before leaving education to pursue a career in sales in the consumer goods sector – having learned the principles of selling in the business-to-business world of office equipment with Canon UK Ltd.

He progressed into sales management – overseeing a rapidly expanding direct sales force at beauty products firm Coty UK – before leaving full-time employment to focus on his refereeing.

As a referee he has officiated in the World Cup, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League. Now he brings his sporting and sales experience to bear on the speaker circuit – bringing his unique insight into arguing the importance of motivation, teamwork and leadership.