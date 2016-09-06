Examiner Business Awards judging panel

Judges in the Examiner Business Award 2016 face a tough task.

This year’s awards have attracted a bumper crop of more than 130 entries.

The judging panel has the job of choosing a winner and two runners-up for each of 10 categories – all of whom will be invited to attend the glittering awards night to be held on Thursday, November 3, at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Along with the 30 shortlisted businesses and individuals – who must wait until the big night to find out who has won – guests will include the individual selected by the judges for the top accolade of Business Person of the Year. The identity of the recipient will likewise only be disclosed at the event.

Each of the shortlisted entrants will be spotlighted on the night with a video outlining the reasons for their being nominated.

The judging panel this year is made up of Sarah Haller, of law firm Chadwick Lawrence, executive sponsor of the awards; Adrian Lythgo, chief executive of Kirklees Council; Prof Bob Cryan, vice-chancellor of the University of Huddersfield; and Sandra Babbings, managing director of occupational health specialist PROHMS Ltd. The panel will be chaired by Examiner business editor Henryk Zientek.

The 11 categories are: Business Hub Kirklees New Business of the Year; PROHMS SME of the Year; Fantastic Media Business of the Year; Hanson Chartered Surveyors Community Award; Employee of the Year; HSBC International Business of the Year; The Media Centre Creative Impact Award; University of Huddersfield Innovation and Enterprise Award; Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd Employer of the Year; Kirklees College Young Business Person of the Year; Chadwick Lawrence Business Person of the Year.

Entrants this year come from a wide range of business sectors including food and drink; property, marketing and public relations; retail; logistics, technology, energy consultancy, manufacturing, finance and hospitality.

Henryk said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to this year’s Examiner Business Awards. It’s wonderful that so many businesses have solid success stories to relate, especially against a background of continued economic uncertainty.

“Choosing the shortlists and the category winners has presented a difficult – but enjoyable – challenge for the judges. All the entrants are to be commended for their achievements over the past 12 months. It only goes to show that the spirit of enterprise is thriving in our area.”