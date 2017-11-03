Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an occasion befitting Huddersfield’s status as a Premier League town.

Guests at the John Smith’s Stadium cheered on the local business community’s first 11 – the winners of the 11 categories in the 2017 Examiner Business Awards.

The 12th annual awards, hosted as ever by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration, drew a capacity attendance to see engineering industry stalwart Bernard Meehan presented with the top trophy of the night, the Radcliffe Construction Business Person of the Year Award, for his dedication to manufacturing and technical innovation over many years.

As head of Ravensthorpe -based Sewtec Automation, the former engineering apprentice steered a firm first established to help design Singer sewing machines into one of the region’s foremost providers of automated machinery and robotics.

Other award categories recognised young entrepreneurs, SMEs, exporters, employers, employees, innovation and enterprise, community involvement, creative impact, new businesses and the business of the year, which went to Elland -based interiors specialist Andy Thornton.

The company was recognised for its expertise completing fit-out programmes for the likes of Center Parcs, Morrisons and the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel at 10 Trinity Square in London.

Examiner editor Wayne Ankers welcomed those attending, who included the award nominees, the award judges and leading figure from the Huddersfield business community.

And the winners were:

New Business of the Year sponsored by Business Hub Kirklees – Innovate Orthopaedics

Employee of the Year sponsored by Pennine Business Partners – Rachel Dilley, of Town Hall Dental

Creative Impact Award sponsored by Radcliffe Construction – Fantastic Media

Employer of the Year sponsored by Prohms – Chadwick Lawrence

Community Award sponsored by Hanson Chartered Surveyors – Huddersfield Community Trust

Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Huddersfield – The Body Doctor

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College – Erika Maybury, of Hollywood Agency

Business of the Year sponsored by Fantastic Media – Andy Thornton Ltd

SME of the Year sponsored by Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd – Red Kite Games

International Business of the Year sponsored by HSBC – Principle Group

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Rybrook – Bernard Meehan