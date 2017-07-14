Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s time to salute the achievements of our exporting companies.

The Examiner Business Awards 2017 recognises the important contribution made by firms pursuing markets overseas with the category of International Business of the Year, sponsored by HSBC.

Has your business generated a substantial and sustained increase in activity outside the region?

The judges will look for evidence of the barriers you have overcome and the degree to which national and international sales have created jobs and benefited the region’s economy.

Last year’s winner was Birstall-based Pet Brands Ltd, which designs, develops and manufactures pet accessories and treats for customers in the UK and overseas.

The company, which holds a vast range of exclusive licences such as Hello Kitty, Me to You and RAC Pets in Transit, has registered and established dozens of trademarks and patents and develops products under private labels for national retailers.

Pet Brands won the award after lifting export sales by 62% following its entry into new markets including Japan and South Korea. It trades in more than 50 countries and has increased sales of licensed products to countries such as China and Brazil.

Its record for sales growth saw it get a place in the Sunday Times list of the fastest growing export companies for 2015 and the paper’s 2016 Export Fast Track ratings.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: “HSBC is delighted to be sponsoring the award for International Business of the Year at this year’s Examiner Business Awards, which recognises and acknowledges the efforts of forward-thinking individuals and companies that boost the region’s economy by taking their products all over the world.

“For 150 years, HSBC has been where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities.

“Today, Our West Yorkshire team have a number dedicated Commercial and Corporate Managers who can pick up the phone to colleagues in the majority of international markets.

“We serve businesses ranging from small enterprises to large multinationals in almost 60 developed and faster-growing markets around the world.

“Whether it is working capital, trade finance or payments and cash management solutions, we provide the tools and expertise that businesses need to thrive.

“Central to our approach to finance is a commitment to understanding our clients’ business goals, coupled with a desire to help them succeed.

“We want to be there to support customers’ next steps. We believe in acting as a strategic partner for our clients: providing them with the financing they need, and connecting them to our extensive networks both in the UK and overseas.”