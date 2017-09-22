The judges have made their decisions.
The finalists in the 2017 Examiner Business Awards have been chosen.
Now the focus turns to the big night when the winners of 11 tightly-contested categories will be revealed.
The awards dinner will be held on Thursday, November 2, at the John Smith’s Stadium and will be attended by the finalists, judges and leading figures from the local business community.
Awards will be presented for the following: New Business of the Year, SME of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Award, Employee of the Year, International Business of the Year, Creative Impact Award, Innovation and Enterprise Award, Employer of the Year, Young Entrepreneur and Business Person of the Year.
Businesses in the running for honours include ones involved in financial services, construction, video game production, logistics, manufacturing, legal services, marketing and medical supplies.
The awards dinner will include the presentation of the night’s most prestigious prize for Business Person of the Year. The identity of the winner will be revealed on the night.
Last year, the Business Person of the Year was Nick Glynne, of Deighton-based online retailer Buy It Direct, who was recognised for his enterprise in building up the business into a multi-million pound enterprise selling a wide range of electrical and electronic goods including laptops, kitchen appliances, TVs and drones as well as furniture online and from its showroom at Trident Business Park.
The judging panel comprised Huddersfield Examiner editor Wayne Ankers; Kirklees Business News editor Henryk Zientek; Prof Bob Cryan, vice-chancellor of the University of Huddersfield; Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirklees Council; and Sandra Babbings, director of occupational health specialist PROHMS Ltd.
The finalists
New Business of the Year sponsored by Business Hub Kirklees
-
PAX Burger
-
Innovate Orthopaedics Ltd
-
J & P Entertainment Ltd (Kings Bar, Jax Bar & Tapas)
SME of the Year sponsored by Kirklees Stadium Development
-
Red Kite Games Ltd
-
Yummy Yorkshire
-
Yorkshire Payments
Business of the Year sponsored by Fantastic Media
-
The SimplyBiz Group
-
Arrow Self Drive
-
Andy Thornton Ltd
Community Award sponsored by Hanson Chartered Surveyors
- The Huddersfield Community Trust
- Kirklees Construction & Skills Academy
- Ramsdens Solicitors LLP
Employee of the Year sponsored by Pennine Business Partners
- Janine Dittrich of J & P Entertainment Ltd (Kings Bar, Jax Bar & Tapas)
- Rachel Dilley of Town Hall Dental
- Roland Jackson, of The Pink Link Ltd
International Business of the Year sponsored by HSBC
- Burton Safes Ltd
- The Body Doctor Ltd
- Principle Group
Creative Impact Award
- Fantastic Media
- 10 Associates Ltd
- Applied Digital Marketing
Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Huddersfield
- Rosenbauer UK Ltd
- Pet Brands
- The Body Doctor Ltd
Employer of the Year sponsored by PROHMS
- Access North Structures
- Mr Flyer
- Chadwick Lawrence
Young Entrepreneur sponsored by Kirklees College
- Erika Maybury of Hollywood Agency
- Elle Lawton of Yoga With Elle
- Jessica Wood of Crafty Kids
The winner of Business Person of the Year has been selected by the judges and will be revealed on the night of the awards.
Tickets for the awards night will be sold in the first instance to award finalists on a “first come first served” basis. Should any remaining tickets become available they will go on general sale from mid-October. For details, phone 01484 437702; email businessawards@examiner.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @ExaminerAwards.