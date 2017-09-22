Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The judges have made their decisions.

The finalists in the 2017 Examiner Business Awards have been chosen.

Now the focus turns to the big night when the winners of 11 tightly-contested categories will be revealed.

The awards dinner will be held on Thursday, November 2, at the John Smith’s Stadium and will be attended by the finalists, judges and leading figures from the local business community.

Awards will be presented for the following: New Business of the Year, SME of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Award, Employee of the Year, International Business of the Year, Creative Impact Award, Innovation and Enterprise Award, Employer of the Year, Young Entrepreneur and Business Person of the Year.

Businesses in the running for honours include ones involved in financial services, construction, video game production, logistics, manufacturing, legal services, marketing and medical supplies.

The awards dinner will include the presentation of the night’s most prestigious prize for Business Person of the Year. The identity of the winner will be revealed on the night.

Last year, the Business Person of the Year was Nick Glynne, of Deighton-based online retailer Buy It Direct, who was recognised for his enterprise in building up the business into a multi-million pound enterprise selling a wide range of electrical and electronic goods including laptops, kitchen appliances, TVs and drones as well as furniture online and from its showroom at Trident Business Park.

The judging panel comprised Huddersfield Examiner editor Wayne Ankers; Kirklees Business News editor Henryk Zientek; Prof Bob Cryan, vice-chancellor of the University of Huddersfield; Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirklees Council; and Sandra Babbings, director of occupational health specialist PROHMS Ltd.

The finalists

New Business of the Year sponsored by Business Hub Kirklees

PAX Burger

Innovate Orthopaedics Ltd

J & P Entertainment Ltd (Kings Bar, Jax Bar & Tapas)

SME of the Year sponsored by Kirklees Stadium Development

Red Kite Games Ltd

Yummy Yorkshire

Yorkshire Payments

Business of the Year sponsored by Fantastic Media

The SimplyBiz Group

Arrow Self Drive

Andy Thornton Ltd

Community Award sponsored by Hanson Chartered Surveyors

The Huddersfield Community Trust

Kirklees Construction & Skills Academy

Ramsdens Solicitors LLP

Employee of the Year sponsored by Pennine Business Partners

Janine Dittrich of J & P Entertainment Ltd (Kings Bar, Jax Bar & Tapas)

Rachel Dilley of Town Hall Dental

Roland Jackson, of The Pink Link Ltd

International Business of the Year sponsored by HSBC

Burton Safes Ltd

The Body Doctor Ltd

Principle Group

Creative Impact Award

Fantastic Media

10 Associates Ltd

Applied Digital Marketing

Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Huddersfield

Rosenbauer UK Ltd

Pet Brands

The Body Doctor Ltd

Employer of the Year sponsored by PROHMS

Access North Structures

Mr Flyer

Chadwick Lawrence

Young Entrepreneur sponsored by Kirklees College

Erika Maybury of Hollywood Agency

Elle Lawton of Yoga With Elle

Jessica Wood of Crafty Kids

The winner of Business Person of the Year has been selected by the judges and will be revealed on the night of the awards.

Tickets for the awards night will be sold in the first instance to award finalists on a “first come first served” basis. Should any remaining tickets become available they will go on general sale from mid-October. For details, phone 01484 437702; email businessawards@examiner.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @ExaminerAwards.