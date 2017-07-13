Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suit made of Huddersfield cloth has taken the Internet by storm.

But it wasn’t the cut of the cloth worn by dapper Irish fighter Conor McGregor that raised eyebrows – rather the phrase “F*** You” woven into the pinstripe.

The Irish UFC champion – billed as The “Notorious” McGregor – wore the single-breasted suit when he appeared in Los Angeles at the first of four press conferences to promote his much-anticipated bout with Floyd Mayweather which takes place on August 26 in Las Vegas.

The cloth was designed by Elland-based Huddersfield Fine Worsteds (HFW), woven by Pennine Weavers in Keighley and finished by WT Johnson at Moldgreen before being shipped to America to be tailored by one of HFW’s customers.

The explicit message was clearly aimed at Mayweather who attended the press conference more casually attired in a hooded top, jeans and a baseball cap. During a war of words McGregor embarked on an expletive-laden rant against Mayweather, which has now gone viral on social media.

McGregor’s outfit went down a storm too with fashion website www.highsnobiety.com remarking on his “absolutely insane custom suit”.

One contributor to BuzzFeed commented on how McGregor “let his suit do the talking” while another simply asked “where can I buy that suit?”

HFW managing director Ian Milligan said the company received the order for the cloth from an American customer about two months ago – with the instruction to include the explicit message.

“We can put on anything the customer wants,” he said. “We did think about it a little bit before agreeing to do it, but we decided to go ahead. It’s a bit cheeky.”

Mr Milligan said the company, which is based at Lowfields Business Park, had been cautious about publicising its involvement, but had been overwhelmed by the reaction.

“Some of our clients are happy to broadcast it and some want to keep it on the quiet side,” he said.

The company, which dates back to the 19th century, has supplied cloth worn by American presidents, business moguls and movie stars.

It has provided cloth for the outfits worn by James Bond actor Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace and for movies including Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit, The Iron Lady and the Last King of Scotland.

Its cloth has also adorned characters in TV’s Downtown Abbey, Boardwalk Empire and Spooks. On stage, its clients include the Royal Shakespeare Company, Opera North, English National Ballet and London’s Old Vic Theatre.