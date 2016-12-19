Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley-born businessman has taken up a key role with Oxford University.

Lawrence Tomlinson attended Batley Grammar School and studied engineering at Huddersfield Technical College before working for Holset, now Cummins Turbo Technologies at Turnbridge. He chairs Leeds-based LNT Group, which includes sports car maker Ginetta and has interests in care homes, construction, software and speciality chemicals.

To add to his three honorary degrees – from Huddersfield, Leeds Metropolitan and Bradford universities – he has now been appointed an entrepreneurship ambassador for the Network of Experts Programme run by the Saïd Business School’s Entrepreneurial Centre at Oxford University.

Mr Tomlinson said he was honoured to be an entrepreneurship ambassador, adding: “Going it alone is not for everyone, but the skills and flexibility you have to develop as an entrepreneur is something that many corporate businesses could benefit from – especially in a world of fast-paced technical advancements and split second communication. I’m delighted to be able to help develop future entrepreneurs.”

Earlier this year, Mr Tomlinson delivered a lecture to an audience of Oxford students and alumni, where he talked about his entrepreneurial journey.`