Grieves Solicitors' new appointment

Donna Moran, who has joined the specialist personal injuries team at Grieves Solicitors in Huddersfield

Grieves Solicitors, based at Upperhead Row in Huddersfield, has appointed Donna Moran to its team of specialist personal injury lawyers.

Donna, pictured, a Chartered Legal Executive with more than 15 years’ experience, graduated from the University of Lincolnshire in 1998 with a BA hons degree in law and business before qualifying as a Fellow of the Institute of Legal Executives in 2007.

She deals with a wide range of personal injury claims including trips, accidents at work and in the public domain, medical and dental negligence and landlord and tenant. She has a particular specialism in negligence occurring in the beauty industry.

A PUBLIC relations company has recruited its first full-time employee and a student summer placement.

MacComms, based in the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, has appointed Grace Morton as account executive to manage the company’s growing client base.

She joins student intern Jahnae Gumbs, who is also undertaking a full-time summer placement at MacComms, following part-time work experience undertaken with the firm since January.

MacComms, established by Ellie MacDonald in April last year, has made the appointments to support the growth of the business and its position as a wedding PR specialist.

Grace, who hails from Norwich, graduates this summer in English literature and creative writing from Huddersfield University.

Orchard Facilities Management has appointed Mike Pogmore as technical manager to oversee its rapidly expanding IT division.

Mr Pogmore joins from Computerway Business Solutions where his role as lead systems implementation engineer saw him work on complex software installations in the UK and internationally.

Mr Ewing said the appointment would support the Elland-based firm’s current rapid growth and an increasing demand for major project work.

He said: “Mike brings over 15 years of technical expertise to Orchard.”