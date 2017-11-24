Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees companies are being urged to help design a training programme for women working in the STEM industries of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) is looking for employers, training providers and professional and trade bodies to get involved.

Earlier this year, WYCC successfully secured £3.5m funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) for the ‘Reach Higher’ project that will enable career progression and/or transition among those in employment in the Leeds City Region, which covers Kirklees and Calderdale.

A key part of the project will target women working in the STEM-based industries who have potential to progress.

WYCC is holding a workshop in partnership with Women Into Science and Engineering (WISE) to get the views of key stakehold ers.

The workshop and discussion session will take place from 2pm to 4pm next Tuesday, November 28, at Leeds City College’s Printworks campus.

The aim will be for organisations to work together to develop a training plan that is industry-relevant and will benefit businesses in the region.

WISE chief executive Helen Wollaston said: “Engineering and technology are two areas with the biggest skills shortage in the UK.

“However, 90% of women leave education without a qualification to work in these sectors.

“While it’s important to encourage girls to take an interest in these subjects at an early stage, it can take a long time for the impact to take effect in industry.

“To fill vacancies now, it makes perfect sense to offer more training to women already in work. This can allow them to progress or change career.

“This event and project

promises to be much needed and worthwhile.”

WYCC is keen to develop ideas for delivering projects that will benefit all and will achieve real results for women who want to progress or grow their skills in this area.

To book a place at the event, give your views on the current and future skills needs or express and interest in delivering training, contact Dr Joanne Harvatt on 0113 386 1958 or by emialing joanne.harvatt@westyorkshirecolleges.ac.uk