Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A textile mill celebrating 250 years in business is set to entertain royalty.

Princess Anne , the Princess Royal, president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, will visit Batley-based Joshua Ellis on Thursday (Feb 16) to tour the mill and meet design and production teams.

The firm, which began as a clothiers before diversifying into woollen textile manufacturing in the late 1700s, weaves luxury cashmere which it exports to more than 23 countries.

Design director Kristie Reeves said: “We are thrilled that the Princess Royal is joining in our 250th anniversary celebrations and we hope that she will enjoy her visit to Joshua Ellis. There is a real buzz in the air and we can’t wait to take Her Royal Highness on a behind-the-scenes tour of our fantastic mill.”