Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An innovative health company has been celebrating winning one of the highest awards in business.

The Body Doctor held a ceremony with TV GP Dr Hilary Jones to celebrate winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

The company was also joined by West Yorkshire Lord Lieutenant Dr Ingrid Roscoe and Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds.

The Denby Dale based firm, comprising founder Sue Grant, her sons Adam and Sam and support staff, received their award for their Eye Doctor device from the Queen, earlier this year.

Huddersfield's five Queen's Award winners

The Eye Doctor hot compress helps treat irritating eye conditions such as meibomian gland dysfunction, dry eye disease and blepharitis.

The company won the endorsement from Dr Jones, who advises callers to the daytime ITV show Lorraine on their health problems.

Sue, 54, noticed that Dr Jones was suffering from irritated eyes during his appearances on TV, so she sent him an Eye Doctor.

And not only did Dr Jones, who is prone to blepharitis, endorse the product – he agreed to be a medical advisor for the company.

Sue said: “We could see his eyes were red quite a lot of the time from the make-up so we sent him a product and he said it was simple and genius.

“Instead of people having to go to hospital or have specialist treatment this is an affordable home treatment.”

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, which recognises company’s contributions to international trade, innovation and sustainable development, are among the most prestigious business awards.

The winning businesses can display the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem on their promotional materials for the next five years.

Sue said: “To win the Queens’ Award for Innovation this year was wonderful and potentially a once in a lifetime experience for us to meet the Queen as a family.

“Adam and Sam have gone from helping me to pack wheat bags in their bedroom in the 90s to running the Body Doctor and winning the same award in 2016.”

She added: “To create something from nothing and have it sold in 21 countries, win the Queen’s Award and meet the Queen in the palace is the real icing on the cake.”

The Body Doctor began as The Natural Wheat Bag Company in Sue’s sons’ bedroom in 1995.

The company introduced the concept of microwavable wheat bags into the UK and within a few years, it was supplying high street retailers including Body Shop, Virgin and Debenhams.

After winning a series of awards including another Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2004, the company moved into the medical sector.

The company also uses consultant ophthalmologist Dr Colin Parsloe, as a clinical advisor.