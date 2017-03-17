Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in five jobs created in Yorkshire since 2011 are “insecure” with workers having few rights and being at the mercy of their bosses.

Analysis by union the TUC shows that between 2011 and 2016 employment in the region grew by 216,610 – but that 39,336 involve work without guaranteed hours or basic employment rights.

The TUC estimated that 244,127 people now work in insecure jobs in the region – up from 204,791 in 2011 and accounting for almost one in 10 workers in the Yorkshire and Humberside.

The TUC said the high proportion of insecure jobs were mainly in education, restaurant work and residential social care.

The study, commissioned by the TUC from the Learning and Work Institute, defines insecure work as seasonal, casual, temporary or agency work and covers those on zero-hours contracts and the low-paid self-employed.

Jobs in Huddersfield - Find your next one here

It said insecure work left workers in a position where their wages could fluctuate without warning and basic employment rights were not always respected. They missed out on key protections like sick pay and were at the mercy of bosses who could withdraw their hours or even take them off the job with no notice.

The TUC is urging workers in Yorkshire and Humber to share their experiences of insecure work anonymously. The findings of the survey will be presented in May.

The TUC estimated that the rise in insecure work since 2006 cost the UK treasury £4bn year in lost tax revenues.

TUC regional secretary Bill Adams said: “Insecure working in the Yorkshire and Humberside has shot up in recent years. People need jobs they can live on. But if you don’t how much work you will have from one day to the next, making ends meet can be nightmare.

“Too many bosses in our region are getting away with shady employment practices. That’s why we are asking people who feel vulnerable at work to share their stories confidentially with us.

“We need to keep the pressure up on government to improve protections for working people. Every day unions expose bad working conditions and win important victories for workers across the country.”

The North East had the highest proportion of insecure jobs created since 2011 – 67% or 39,816 of the total of 59,788 jobs created. The North West was next with 47%. Eastern England and the South East both had 39% followed by Wales (34%), the South West (33%) Scotland (32%), the West Midlands (28%), East Midlands (26%), Yorkshire and Humber (18%) and London (17%).