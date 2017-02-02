Would you dare ride The Odyssey? Watch ride video

Workers at a Huddersfield firm have been sampling the high life.

Access North Structures, based at Armitage Bridge, has completed a four-month project for the Fantasy Island theme park at Skegness.

The assignment saw maintenance workers with a head for heights clean the 167ft inverted rollercoaster The Odyssey – a ride that takes thrill-seekers along a 2,924ft track at 62mph – and install new bird deterrent systems to keep the rollercoaster clean and safe.

Elsewhere on the site, the six-strong team worked on the park’s 100ft glazed pyramid structure that houses Fantasy Island’s pavilion area.

Work is underway to make the area more atmospheric – with a “big reveal” planned in a few weeks’ time.

Using rope access techniques, the team has climbed through the pyramid’s interior lattice metalwork to clean and repaint the structure.

As well as installing temporary drape sheets to protect the interior, all of the steel and windows have also been cleaned, prepped, repainted and bulbs replaced. Similar maintenance works have been carried out on the pyramid’s exterior glazing and steel architecture.

The contract will now see Access North Structures continue to support site owner Mellors Group with the upkeep of the park.

Berenice Northcott, managing director of Access North Structures, said: “In the competitive leisure industry, everything centres upon the visitor experience. So, regardless of the height or intricacy of a structure, it is crucial to ensure their appearance is maintained, down to the smallest detail.

“As we’ve been working so close to the sea, in winter, we’ve naturally had to accommodate the added complexities of coastal weather conditions, especially when working at height. But we’ve worked in this industry for years, with annual maintenance contracts with similar weather conditions for tourism giants like Butlins, for example.”

The 41-acre Fantasy Island site was bought by international leisure specialists Mellors Group last year. At the close of the 2016 summer season, the family-owned business announced a £3m investment in the park, in readiness for the March, 2017, re-opening.

Mellors Group also owns a Fantasy Island theme park in Dubai, as well as UK attractions including Nottingham Winter Wonderland, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Beach and the siting of giant observation wheels throughout the country.

Access North Structures has also carried out work to install bird wires, canopies and safety netting, clean windows and maintain gutters and roofing for the Skyline Pavilions at Butlins in Bognor Regis and Skegness.