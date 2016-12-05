Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food retailer Iceland has called for a “sensible agreement” with the country Iceland in a row over use of its name.

The company, led by Grange Moor-born founder Malcolm Walker, sent a delegation to Reykjavik at the end of last week in a bid to end a cold war that has rumbled on over the firm’s use of the Iceland name.

But the Icelandic foreign affairs ministry said it was pressing ahead with legal action which seeks to invalidate the firm’s exclusive control of the word Iceland, which it claims hinders Icelandic firms from using the word as part of their trademark.

It said: “The registration of a country name that enjoys highly positive national branding to a private company defies logic and is untenable as it hinders companies and entities to register their products with their country of origin. This issue is a matter of principle with important global implications for trade in goods and services and Icelandic authorities will bring it up at the relevant international level.”

Mr Walker, chief executive of the Deeside-based company, said: “We very much regret that the Icelandic Government was not willing to hold any serious discussion with us on ways in which we might co-operate to our mutual benefit.”

He said several of their comments on the issue were factually incorrect – in particular the claim that the firm had made “multiple efforts to negotiate with Iceland Foods with the hope of reaching a fair solution and avoiding legal action.”

Mr Walker said the country had made no direct approach to the firm about trademark issues since 2012, adding: “We have no real idea why this has suddenly become such a major problem for Iceland (the country).

“Iceland Foods had Icelandic majority shareholders and Icelandic representatives on its board for seven years to 2012. At no point in all those years did any representative of Iceland (the country) raise the slightest concern about our company’s branding.

“Recent claims that we have sought to prevent Iceland using the name ‘Iceland’ to promote tourism to the country are simply nonsensical. All we have ever sought to do – and will continue to do – is to prevent other food and retail companies from representing themselves as ‘Iceland’ in ways that could cause confusion with our brand.”

Mr Walker added: “The one absolute certainty about legal action is that it will take up a great deal of time and cost a large amount of money, and that ultimately the only real beneficiaries will be lawyers.

“That is why I once again urge the Government and people of Iceland to talk to us to achieve the sensible coexistence agreement which I am sure is well within reach and very much in the best interests of all parties and their stakeholders.”