Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business students at Greenhead College were handed some sound advice from two local entrepreneurs.

Harley Cooper and Ellie Gilbert showed the A-level students what can be achieved with a bit of self-belief, resilience and risk taking.

The duo set up Avalonmae Social Media Marketing, which has found a gap in the market for providing social media marketing services to small firms such as hairdressers who need to maximise their online presence

Ellie, an ex-Greenhead student who took part in the Real World Economics event and the annual New York trip, spoke to more than 80 students and explained that young people had a lot to offer in their line of marketing as they have grown up with social media.

Mark Mitchell, head of business and economics at Greenhead College, said: “Having young entrepreneurs from our alumni visiting like this is highly inspirational and helps show students that there is an alternative to the traditional educational route after Greenhead.

“If you have a great business idea – just go for it!”