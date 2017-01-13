Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to create a business park which could bring hundreds of jobs to Calderdale have taken a step forward.

Calderdale Council is working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership to transform a vacant site off Coal Pit Lane at Clifton, Brighouse, into a “regionally significant” business park to accommodate existing firm needing space to expand and attract new businesses from outside the region.

Initial designs for the layout of the new business park will be drawn up over the next few months following investigations to explore the underlying ground conditions left by shallow coal mining that is known to have taken place on the site. The 56-acre site is owned by Batley -based Wharfedale Finance and close to the Holiday Inn Leeds- Brighouse .

Calderdale Council cabinet member Clr Barry Collins said the 2015 Boxing Day floods highlighted the need for more business premises.

He said: “The Clifton site presents real opportunities to boost local business and create skilled jobs, and I’m pleased that work is progressing to move it forward for development.”

The site has been granted Enterprise Zone status by the Government as part of a Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones development to bring forward employment space.