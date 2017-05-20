The May issue of Kirklees Business News is brimming with the latest news and views from the local business scene.
Read how a canny marketing campaign by Linthwaite-based Thornton and Ross turned Zoflora disinfectant into the UK's leading clean-up product.
Also find out how a cyber security expert has been drafted in by regional enterprise chiefs to train the tech-savvy workforce of tomorrow.
Discover how firms can safeguard their bright ideas and intellectual property.
Plus, read how a Marsden-based family firm has found a niche for itself in the house building sector.
There's a hard-hitting assessment of how Brexit could impact West Yorkshire firms - plus the latest business appointments, award-winners and advice from our team of contributors.