This month's edition of Kirklees Business News is out and ready for you enjoy.

The November business round-up includes all of the highlights from the 2016 Examiner Business Awards, held at the John Smith's Stadium last week.

Meet our Business Person of the Year, Buy It Direct's Nick Glynne, and read all about his plans to create 150 jobs in Huddersfield.

We've also included your fantastic pictures and tweets from the evening.

Find out which Bradley firm has expanded to Singapore, read our feature on the gender pay gap and find out more about Kirklees College's new Process Manufacturing Centre and what it means for apprentices in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Business News: November edition