A high-voltage electrical engineering specialist is recruiting more staff following a move to bigger offices.

Smith Brothers, which has almost trebled its turnover in the last 12 months, has transferred its 65-strong team from Red Doles Lane in Huddersfield to a 10,000sq ft two-storey unit at Lowfields Business Park in Elland.

The company paid £700,000 to buy the two-storey premises and has invested a further £50,000 in decor and furniture.

Managing director John Smith said the company expected to recruit about eight skilled operatives and three project managers over the next 12 months with roles for skilled labourers, joiners and qualified high voltage electrical engineers.

The company, set up in 1990, specialises in complex electrical engineering assignments has seen the team work across the UK and Ireland as well as overseas in countries ranging from Barbados to Azerbaijan. It operates in sectors ranging from commercial and industrial to offshore and renewables with clients including Esso, Land Rover, Ford. Coca-Cola, Shell and Sainsbury’s.

Mr Smith said: “Our focus now for 2017 is to consolidate our growth and recruit more talented experts within our niche field. That way we have the skill-sets and infrastructure in place to push for £60m turnover by 2022.”

Click here to apply: http://www.smithbrothersltd.co.uk/careers/