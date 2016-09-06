Login Register
McQueen's Dairies still delivering

Demand for doorstep milk deliveries remains strong, says director of McQueen's Dairies, which has created 30 jobs in Huddersfield

Ruairidh McQueen, director of McQueen's Dairies, which has a depot in Huddersfield

Doorstep milk deliveries are still tops with thousands of customers.

A milk delivery company has proved a hit in West Yorkshire with 9,000 customers signing up less than two years after launching its Huddersfield depot.

McQueens Dairies, which opened its premises at Unit 29, Beck Road Industrial Estate in October, 2014, has also created 30 jobs – and plans to increase the workforce further over the coming months.

The third generation family-owned firm says demand for the service provided by a modern-day milkman isn’t simply driven by nostalgia.

Director Ruairidh McQueen said: “Although the clanging of milk bottles at 5am does conjure up historical images of an industry perceived to be in decline, milk delivery is thriving and is very much an important part of communities.

“While some people may have their milk delivered because of the nostalgia factor, the majority of our customers do it for the convenience of always having milk available in the home or office.”

He added: “What’s also been fantastic is the creation of jobs in the region and as we continue to grow, we’ll be recruiting additional members of staff to join the team.

“Our brilliant Huddersfield team is a fundamental factor in the success we have achieved in the area. In addition, our customers have been very supportive and we’d like to thank them for that.”

Mr McQueen said the company had also noticed an increase in the popularity of office deliveries.

“Businesses see big benefits in milk being on the doorstep first thing in the morning,” he said. “Employees never miss out on their first ‘work’ cup of tea or coffee, keeping morale high, and staff members aren’t using business time to go to the shops.”

McQueens Dairies was founded in 1995 and has its headquarters in Glasgow. As well as its Huddersfield base, it also has depots in Mansfield and Warrington.

