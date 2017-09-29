Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield accountancy firms have announced a merger.

Town centre-based Simpson Wood is joining forces with Bamforth & Co, of Slaithwaite, to strengthen its focus on tax planning, financial services and pension planning, estate administration, payroll and management accounts.

The new entity, Simpson Wood incorporating Bamforth & Co, will be based at Simpson Wood’s offices on Market Street and will employ about 50 people. No job losses are involved.

Simpson Wood managing director Mark Fielding said the merger would create “an even broader pool of expertise that will be highly attractive to the region’s companies, owner-managed businesses and individuals seeking professional advice and accountancy services.”

Adam Bamforth, of Bamforth & Co, said: “For many years we’ve admired and respected Simpson Wood for its depth of knowledge and good business sense and we’re now excited to be merging our two firms. My co-partner Diane Pettinger and I very much look forward to being part of this new entity and we are delighted that our clients will benefit from an even greater breadth of service and experience.”

Simpson Wood, which also has an office in Penistone, has grown turnover from £1.6m to £2.2m over the past three years and is targeting £3m by 2020. Bamforth & Co has also seen sustained and substantial business growth over its near 20-year history.

The merger takes effect from Sunday (Oct 1).