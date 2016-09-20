More support for the Prompt Payment Code

New measures to support the Prompt Payment Code (PPC) have been unveiled.

Margot James, Minister for Small Business and Philip King, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM). have confirmed the appointment of a Small Business Commissioner to provide help and advice to business – including achieving prompt payment,

And they have also confirmed that the Statutory Duty to Report for large businesses to report on payment practices will come into force from April 6, 2017. Further strengthening of the PPC will follow the implementation of the Duty to Report measures.

Under the PPC, signatories should pay their bills within 30 days where possible. The PPC compliance board says paying invoices within 60 days will be a requirement unless there are exceptional circumstances that will be considered on a case by case basis.

Ms James said: “Prompt payment can make all the difference to small businesses, boosting their cashflow and allowing them to invest in growth for the future. Although we have seen some progress, there are still too many business owners across the country who have not been paid on time by their customers.

“We need a culture change to stamp this out and the Prompt Payment Code continues to play an important role in bringing this about, alongside a package of measures taken forward by government and industry.”

She added: “The businesses signed up to the code commit to demonstrating the gold standard of payment practices and it’s great to see so many of Britain’s leading household names on the list.”

The PPC is administered by the CICM on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Currently, it has more than 1,800 signatories who commit to best practice in the fair and equal treatment of suppliers, many of whom are smaller businesses.