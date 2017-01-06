Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A roofing company has changed hands in a job-creating deal.

Ploughcroft, based at Hipperholme, has been bought by one of the largest roofing contractors in the UK – with the pledge to create 25 jobs over the next two years.

Avonside Group Services Ltd, based at Heywood in Lancashire, said it aimed to “aggressively expand” the domestic roofing market in Yorkshire while taking Ploughcroft’s Eco-Roof energy-saving roofing system nationwide for the first time.

Ploughcroft, with 22 employees and turnover of £1.6m, will continue to trade under its existing name from its HQ in Hipperholme with founder Chris Hopkins continuing to run the business as divisional director – focusing on growing the business further in Yorkshire and expanding into the rest of the north over the next two years.

Avonside managing director Tony Burke said: “We have been aware of Ploughcroft and its innovative roofing systems for some time now and the deal will not only bring us a best-in-class eco-roof solution, but it will allow us to accelerate our expansion into both the Yorkshire, Lancashire and Cheshire markets.”

Mr Hopkins said joining the Avonside Groupwould allow us to further promote the message of affordable energy efficient roofing systems for the domestic homeowner sector.”