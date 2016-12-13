Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Calderdale company badly damaged in the Boxing day floods is moving to Greetland.

Healthcare company Gama Healthcare Ltd will be converting the building at Riverside House on Stainland Road into state-of-the-art microbiology and chemistry research and development laboratories in January.

Gama will be recruiting skilled and qualified staff from the end of this year.

The firm was founded in 2005 by two doctors, Guy Braverman and Allen Hanouka, and has grown into a £25m turnover company.

It is now the largest supplier of infection control products to the NHS and exports to around 50 countries including Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Japan. The company also has major presence in China.

Gama’s first laboratory in Sowerby Bridge was destroyed in the Boxing Day floods and the research and development team have since been operating out of a temporary prefabricated laboratory in nearby Luddendenfoot.

The main areas of focus now will be hospital infection control, wound care and through associated company Aga Nanotech there is increasing involvement in the fight to combat antibiotic resistance, described as possibly the major healthcare threat facing mankind.

The company has strong links with the University of Huddersfield and Hebden Bridge based inventor and research scientist Adrian Fellows joined the company in 2007.