Oak and Pine By Design open day

Daniel Fitzpatrick (second left) and fiancee Vicky Maltby (right) at the opening of Oak and Pineby Design's Honley premises with Daniel's children (from left) Thomas, Ella and Ben and Vicky's daugher Leah

A move to bigger premises has already reaped rewards for Honley business owner Daniel Fitzpatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick hosted an open day to mark the move of his firm, Oak and Pine By Design, from premises at Idle Road, Bradford, to Crossley Mills at Honley – and notched up a number of sales from visitors.

The company, which specialises in designing and manufacturing bespoke solid wood furniture ranging from kitchen units, dressers and chests of drawers to cots, beds and shelves, was set up by Mr Fitzpatrick in Halifax where it was based for about 10 years before moving to Bradford in 2010.

Now the company operates from 3,500sq ft of space at Crossley Mills, which includes about 2,000sq ft of showroom space with the rest comprising the workshop.

In addition, Mr Fitzpatrick runs Spindles Woodturning Ltd, which he formed about four years ago, crafting items such as stair spindles for joiners and contractors renovating properties including apartments in London.

Commenting on the move to Honley. Mr Fitzpatrick said: “We’ve never had the space we now have, so are expanding at the same time as relocating. I have always wanted a big workshop – and this one is huge. It opens up further possibilities to get work in.

He said: “The open day went really well. . We had a lot of family and friends, but also a lot of new customers.”

Mr Fitzpatrick currently employs two part-time workers, but said his ambition was to recruit two apprentices as business progressed.