A firm helping businesses cut their energy bills is set to create 10 new jobs.

Elland-based Orchard Energy is a new sales team which will be responsible for contacting small and medium-sized enterprises to negotiate energy and water supply contracts on their behalf.

It will be based at Orchard Energy’s contact centre at its Park Road HQ, which created 30 local jobs when it opened in July this year. The centre was initially launched to promote the take-up of smart meters by homeowners.

This latest move is part of a planned expansion following its takeover by Essex-based energy support services group Lakehouse plc in January, 2015.

Orchard Energy operations director Colette Costello said: “We are extremely excited to launch a new service exclusively for SME customers and to grow our team with further recruitment in the local area.”

She said the company was an employer of choice for people in Calderdale and Kirklees, offering flexible working hours and shift patterns to suit the needs of a range of people.

Orchard Energy, which also has regional offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bristol, Newcastle, and Cardiff. is also recruiting several business executives in the North West, South Wales and the South to extend its reach to customers UK-wide.