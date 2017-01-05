Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upmarket nursery products retailer Mamas & Papas is cheering a double-digit rise in sales.

The Colnebridge-based company – which bills itself as “the nursery brand for millennial parents” – posted an 11% rise in like-for-like sales across its 32 UK stores in the 13 weeks to December 25, thanks in part to a bumper boost on Black Friday when online sales beat the previous record by 29%.

Mamas & Papas said personal shopping – where store staff assist customers throughout their visit – now accounts for 10% of sales at its UK stores with the average “assisted” customer spending £800 per visit.

Like-for-like store sales between April and December 25 rose by 10% while online trade jumped 13%. The UK business posted a 20% jump in like-for-like retail sales last year with online sales were up by 12% at £20.7m.

Total UK sales fell slightly from £107.8m to £99.8m.

The results are good news for the retailer, which was bought by private equity firm BlueGem Capital Partners in 2014 when the company was struggling amid online competition and hefty rent bills.

Chief executive Jonathon Fitzgerald said: “These are encouraging results and show that our investment in new formats, new product launches and in digital is really paying off.”