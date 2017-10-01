Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Give us an H!

Huddersfield Town has commissioned “H” lapel pin badges as part of a bid to raise the profile of the club and the town.

About 250 business people attended a breakfast event with high-profile speakers to discuss how Huddersfield Town’s Premier League status could also bring benefits off the field.

And all 250 were presented with the specially-commissioned badges featuring the letter H and the three stars from the football club’s crest.

They also received concertina business cards carrying the key facts about the town that make it a premier destination.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis was joined by Welcome to Yorkshire chief Sir Gary Verity and Kirklees Council chief executive Jacqui Gedman at the breakfast event, which was held at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sean said: “We’ve been completely blown away by the interest in Huddersfield Town since May, but we’re a club that is firmly rooted in its town and extremely loyal to the thousands of fans who have helped get us here. We see that this isn’t just our moment, but a great opportunity for Huddersfield to raise its profile to an audience of over 3bn people around the world.”

He said: “I’m meeting people from all over the world just now and everyone is interested in Huddersfield’s back story – what we are, and what we stand for. Wearing a lapel pin is a very simple but effective show of support for our town and it’s something we at the club are proud to be supporting.

“We want others to help us spread the word too, with a viral social media campaign using the hashtag #backinghuddersfield .”

Organisations backing the campaign include the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Choral Society.

Chamber chief executive Martin Hathaway said: “We’re delighted to be playing our part in promoting Huddersfield. Like Sean, we’re seeing a huge swell of interest in the town and are doing an increasing number of interviews with radio and TV stations from all over the world – that’s unprecedented.

“Being able to tell a consistent and positive story about our town is so important for us all, if we’re to really harness the wider benefits of being in the Premier League. And I’m sure that’s a sentiment which is shared by the businesses we represent.”

The concertina business cards will be available in the club’s shops, via the chamber and at the council’s customer service centres in Huddersfield and Dewsbury. But for now, people will only be able to get their hands on a lapel badge with a personal referral from a fellow wearer.