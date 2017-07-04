Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-award winning cake maker has enjoyed another slice of success.

Lindley-based Proper Maid was named Eaton Smith Business of the Year at the Huddersfield law firm’s annual awards held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

Proper Maid founder Allison Whitmarsh was presented with the award at a breakfast event attended by a 175-strong audience of local business figures, award judges and representatives of the 12 winners of the Eaton Smith Business of the Month Awards who were vying for the 2017 title.

Proper Maid, founded by Allison in 2008, bakes and supplies cake with unusual combinations – such as dandelion and burdock, beetroot and chocolate and courgette and lime to bistros, tea rooms, restaurants and tourist venues across the region.

The runners-up were Halifax-based Pennine Pneumatic Services, founded in 1991 by Gary Whitaker, a leading provider of compressed air equipment, and Brighouse firm Yorkshire Payments, established in 2013 by James Howard, which provides credit and debit card processing services to a range of businesses across the region.

The Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale congratulated the winners and two runners-up who were announced by Eaton Smith senior partner Mike Webb. Speakers included Andrew Pearson, of process engineering consultancy Manrochem, based in Brighouse, which was winner of the 2016 award.

The annual awards recognise the achievements of companies across Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield.