Hong Kong’s wealthiest residents will soon be ‘parking’ their valuables in a strong room made by a Huddersfield firm.

Brockholes-based Burton Safes is building the secure vault deep in the basement of a 30-storey skyscraper in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central Business District – and above the province’s underground mass transit railway.

The firm is also providing biometrically-controlled safe deposit boxes for the vault – described as a “five-star luxury destination for discerning the Asian business person.”

Local engineers are currently out in Hong Kong working on the project. They will be back on Christmas Eve but will fly out again in January to work towards completing the contract in February.

As part of the six-figure contract – the biggest single deal for the firm – Burton Safes is also providing safety deposit boxes for its client, the Royal English Safety Deposit Box Company Ltd, part of Hong Kong-based Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd.

Some of the parts required by Burton Safes have been supplied by sheet metal engineering firm Allsops, of Brockholes, and security panels manufacturer Securiclad, based at North Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Tony Lever, commercial sales manager at Burton Safes, said representatives of the Hong Kong company first visited the Brockholes premises as part of a tour of safe and vault manufacturers in Europe. Since then, directors of Burton Safes had made several visits to Hong Kong to progress the deal and sort out technical issues. The project has been led by joint managing director Ben Lewis.

Mr Lever said: “We gave them advice on the right property to select for their strong room and designed the safe deposit boxes. They chose us because of the long-standing relationship between Hong Kong and Great Britain and because they wanted to market this as designed and built by a UK company.”

Ray Li, director of Royal England Safe Deposit Box Limited, said: “We had been searching for the right partners for this project for some time and we were therefore delighted to engage with Burton Safes who have worked hard to design, manufacture and install a high security environment that ensures our customers have the peace of mind that their valuables are fully safeguarded.”

Burton Safes, which has about 30 employees, has recently completed projects in Iraq and Kurdistan and has clients across Europe, the Middle East, East Africa and Asia. UK projects under way include building vaults for a pharmaceutical company in Hull.

Clients include major banks, grocery retailers, luxury hotels, private safe deposit centres and very rich individuals.