Status International has a bright idea

A review of energy and waste practices at Status International in Cleckheaton has led to a boost in revenues for the firm

Peter McVeigh (left) and Jonathan Sheard of Status International (UK) Ltd

A company supplying lightbulbs and accessories to retail and trade customers across the UK and Europe is turning waste material into profits.

Status International (UK) Ltd, based at Cleckheaton and run by father-and-son team Peter and Nicholas McVeigh, worked with Elland-based Orchard Facilities Management to introduce new waste management practices which will cut costs and increase revenue from cardboard recycling.

Director Jonathan Sheard said the company had installed cardboard baling equipment following an audit of the company’s site at Pennine House, Mortimer Street, and a review of current waste and recycling services. The baled material is now providing a source of revenue for the firm.

“Orchard helped us analyse our operations and identify the need for a more progressive and cost-effective way of recycling the large volumes of cardboard waste generated on site,” said Mr Sheard. “Baling the cardboard here has improved efficiency and eliminated recycling transportation costs completely by enabling us to send bigger loads for processing.”

Status International, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, has a warehouse, distribution centre and in-house design studio and employs more than 65 members of staff.

