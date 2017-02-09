Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield company has been hailed as a British manufacturing champion.

Syngenta, which employs more than 380 skilled people and manufactures crop protection products, was a winner at the EEF Future Manufacturing Awards held in London. The Deighton -based company won the Partnerships Award, which goes to the firm that has made the greatest strides in promoting careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Syngenta worked with schools, colleges, the careers service, parents and young people to recruit new trainees. The firm explained what opportunities were available, what academic qualifications were required and the behaviours they looked for in apprentices.

Syngenta also played a key role in the creation of the new £5.6m Process Manufacturing Centre at St Andrew’s Road, Turnbridge, which boasts a full-size process plant to help train apprentices in the process manufacturing sector.

Nigel Wright, learning development manager at Syngenta, said: “Manufacturing provides some fantastic opportunities for our young people looking for dynamic careers and opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths fields. More importantly, it offers the chance of a sustainable and well-paid career with lots of development opportunities.

“We’re delighted that our efforts to do this have been recognised with this national award.”