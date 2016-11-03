Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Huddersfield businesswomen have been honoured in a regional competition – and will now bid for national honours.

Vicki Davenport, sales and commercial director of Oakes-based logistics firm The Pink Link; Prof Liz Towns-Andrews, chief executive of the 3m Buckley Innovation Centre at Firth Street, Huddersfield; and Lucy Tootell, managing director of Temporis Legal Recruitment, based at Lindley, were among 11 category winners in the Yorkshire, North East and Scotland regional heat of the Women in Business Awards 2016, sponsored by HSBC and run by networking group Forward Ladies.

They will now take part in a live judging day on November 16 where they will deliver a presentation in front of the judges before the grand final on December 2 when the overall winner will be announced.

Vicki won the Inspiring Leader award in the regional final at Newcastle upon Tyne. Vicki introduced new procedures to boost profitability and organised a move to new premises.

Chemist Liz, a director of research and enterprise at the University of Huddersfield, won the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics category.

Lucy won the SME (Emerging) category for her work at Temporis, a recruitment agency specialising in finding roles for legal professionals in private practice.