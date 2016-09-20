Login Register
Top honour for Faye

Faye Formisano has qualified as a fellow of the Personal Finance Society and Chartered Insurance Institute

Faye Formisano of Pennine Wealth Management, Holmfirth.

Holmfirth businesswoman Faye Formisano has achieved Fellowship of the Personal Finance Society and Chartered Insurance Institute.

Faye, who has spent almost 20 years working in the finance industry, established her practice, Pennine Wealth Management, in 2007 as a partner company to St James’s Place Wealth Management.

Faye, who receives her fellowship following the completion of the exams late last year, said: “Being one of only a select few women and amongst the younger advisors in my field to achieve this prestigious qualification makes me incredibly proud.”

Pennine Wealth Management provides advice on financial planning, retirement planning, investments and tax efficiency and inheritance succession planning.

