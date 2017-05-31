Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town centre traders are hopeful for a boost in takings as Huddersfield Town prepare to welcome big-name clubs to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Newsagents, coffee shops, pubs, bars and food outlets believe that the ‘feel-good factor’ can deliver a much-needed boost for the town centre.

Wesley Harrington, who runs Huddersfield Cocktail Club on John William Street, is a London lad and a Chelsea fan – but he’s pleased for Town.

He said: “I do think that Huddersfield Town helps the community and the scope is endless what they can do.”

However, Mr Harrington said that Kirklees Council ought to make it easier for town centre traders by supporting requests for business rates to be reduced, particularly in areas where footfall may have fallen.

“Kirklees could support us a little bit more,” he added.

Restaurant owner Aurangzeb Khan, who runs Kabana on Trinity Street, said: “Huddersfield is going to be on the world map, with all the big teams coming to town.

“It will boost investment in the town. When investors see Huddersfield is a big deal they will get to know it is a beautiful town. This is about the town’s profile.”

Pippa Ashton, who runs The Little Kitchen coffee shop on Railway Street, is considering opening on Saturdays when the new season kicks off.

She said: “I think this (promotion) has lifted Huddersfield at a time when the town centre is down, with shops shutting and it looking scruffy, with problems of drugs, drinking and rubbish.”

Getting rid of the controversial bus gates would help encourage people back into the town, she added.

“The council needs to be on board to get the town going.”

A colleague, who did not want to be named, added: “The council should be helping small businesses rather than making it hard.”

At Station News and Off-Licence, Northumberland Street, owner Raj Singh says Town’s promotion has boosted morale.

“Everyone’s morale is up. I didn’t go to the game because a family member was in hospital but I am proper chuffed and buzzing. Football in Huddersfield has put a smile on everyone’s faces and we will get more people visiting from out of town.”

Tim Garbutt, managing director of Huddersfield-based TG Events, was in St George’s Square to oversee the promotion party event.

He said: “As a business, the football club’s success is good for the town. It will increase visitor numbers and increase cash spend in the town centre.”

Mr Garbutt added: “It’s going to put Huddersfield on the football map which has got to heighten the profile of the town.”