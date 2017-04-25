Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain hunters and fans of pick ‘n’ mix rejoice, as efforts are underway to reclaim the name of one of our most sorely-missed high street stores.

Woolworths could be set to return to the high street following reports its former managing director Tony Page is in talks to buy back the name.

The brand rights currently belong to shopping giant Shop Direct, which bought it after the company went into administration in 2008.

Loved for its cheap toys and famous pick ‘n’ mix sweets, the shop was unable to be saved after reportedly racking up £400 million in debt.

Its Huddersfield branch on Victoria Lane closed its doors for good in January 2009, meaning 40 jobs were lost.

The store also had branches in Dewsbury and Batley.

In a report in the Daily Star, Mr Page said: “I am still emotionally attached to it. I still think it has got a role in the future.

“I have contacted Shop Direct and said ‘you’re not using the brand anymore, would you consider giving it to someone who would?’

“They have taken the website down, so I’m curious now as to what might happen next because I still think the brand has got some propriety in spite of what happened in the past.”