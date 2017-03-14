Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employers in Yorkshire are less optimistic about creating jobs, a survey reveals today.

Recruitment firm Manpower said optimism had slumped in recent weeks – as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50 and begin the negotiations to take the UK out of the European Union.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey said more employers planned to recruit than axe staff – but the balance for the first quarter of the year had fallen by three points to plus 5%, matching the national average.

Jobs in Huddersfield - Find your next one here

Amanda White, head of specialist markets for ManpowerGroup, said: “Hiring in Yorkshire is slowing down... however, there are still plenty of opportunities in the region’s call centres and we’re also seeing competition to find candidates for more technical roles.

“Jobseekers are increasingly reluctant to commute long distances so employers are having to dig deep into local talent pools to find the people they need.

“Some employers are becoming more open to taking on staff with less relevant experience and offering on-the-job training to bring them up to speed.”