A frustrated businessman is taking on inconsiderate parkers – by hand painting double yellow lines himself.

Motorists in Brighouse were up in arms to see new lines marked on Oakhill Road, a popular parking spot behind Tesco.

The road which serves a number of industrial premises is classed as “unadopted”, meaning Calderdale Council does not maintain it.

But many people commenting on Facebook forum ‘Brighouse Banter’, have still dubbed the amateur road markings as “illegal.”

The lines run the length of the road but it appears a gap has been left for the businessman to park in himself.

A spokesperson for the council said they would investigate.

Speaking to the Examiner, Andrew Haigh, a partner at RD Haigh and Co, revealed he had done the lines himself over the weekend.

He has left a parking space outside his premises – and painted over a grate cover.

Mr Haigh, who has helped run the firm for almost 30 years, said it was a private road and he was confident there was no issue with him installing the lines.

But he admitted no fines could be handed out if people ignored the yellow lines.

“We’re just trying to get people to think about where they park,” he said.

“We’ve been having problems getting our vehicles in and out of our gates.

“The lines were there before they’ve just worn away.

“I just re-painted them myself.

“The first 50 yards or so are public but where our building starts it becomes a private road.

“I’ve actually not painted them as far down as I did last time.

“We need to be able to get in and out and as far as I’m aware there’s no entitlement at all to park on this road.

“Sometimes people park there and then leave for the whole day and we don’t know who they are or where to find them.”

Calderdale Council has confirmed it is illegal to paint lines on public roads but said it would need to check the locations of the yellow lines before commenting further.