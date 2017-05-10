Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman has offered a “significant” reward for the return of his stolen jewellery collection built up over decades and worth £140,000.

Managing director Mike Noble had the jewellery stolen by two “trusted employees” who were jailed at Bradford Crown Court on Monday.

Connor McCaffrey, 21, and Jordan Nettleship, 24, helped themselves from the safe at his Brighouse firm RA Technology Ltd over a three-day period last August.

Mr Noble began building up his jewellery collection in the 1970s when he “got involved in diamonds.”

The collection represented a large portion of his pension plans.

Mr Noble said: “Every diamond whether ring, tennis bracelet or diamond set cross I bought were outstanding quality stones and took 36 years to put together.”

One of the items stolen was an antique wedding ring made from a very pure 18-carat African yellow gold. It belonged to his late grandmother and was altered to fit wife Jan when the couple married four years ago. It was a family heirloom for future generations.

Mr Noble added: “Over the years I invested in things like stocks and shares and then in the 1970s I got involved in diamonds and tried to buy the best I could.”

On the raid, he said: “I trusted these two people totally. I gave them bonuses they weren’t entitled to.”

He says he fears that being “clueless” about the value of the items stolen the men may have sold them for a fraction of their true worth.

He said: “I am offering a significant reward to anyone for their safe return.”

Among the items stolen are:

* 3 carat diamond engagement ring in blue Fattorini box

* 2.21 carat two stone diamond crossover ring

* 4.5 carat Emerald and white diamond ring

* Large 4 carat diamond cluster made up of many exceptional quality diamonds of different cuts on yellow gold band

* White gold and diamond Tennis Bracelet with total 6.5carats of white diamonds

* Gold cross and gold chain surmounted with quality white diamonds

* Lady’s Longines gold watch with gold bracelet

* Victorian gold box chain and engraved medal owned since 1970.

Anyone who has any information should email Mr Noble on noble@ratechnology.co.uk or contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.