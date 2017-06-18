Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have had a busy day in Huddersfield today.

Plumes of smoke rising from a large grass fire at Almondbury could be seen for miles around.

Fire crews from Huddersfield and Meltham spent around two hours putting out the fire in a farmer’s field off Kaye Lane at around 11am on Sunday.

The blaze involved newly cut hay. The cause of the fire is not known.

Watch commander Andy Wooler of Huddersfield fire station said the fire covered an area about the size of a football field.

Although children were spotted in the vicinity around the time of the fire the cause has not been established.

Then, tea towels placed on a cooking hob caused a fire at a house in Canby Grove, Waterloo, while the owners were out. A fire crew had to force entry. It is believed that a child had turned on the hob.

Also this afternoon, a fire destroyed a tumble dryer and left the kitchen of a house in Deighton smoke logged.

Householders have been warned to clean the filters following the blaze at the house in Riddings Rise. The house owner put the fire out himself and then dragged the appliance outside before fire crews arrived at the scene.

And a house on Ashenhurst Road at Newsome filled with smoke after an unattended chip pan burst into flames just before 3pm today.

The home owner carried the chip pan to the garden before fire crews arrived.

Earlier, a car was destroyed in an arson attack in Newsome Road South at Newsome.

The Skoda Octavia was set alight at around 3.30am this morning. A crew from Huddersfield fire station attended the scene. The fire was started in the passenger compartment.

Meanwhile, owners of wood burning stoves are reminded to have their chimneys swept regularly following a fire at a house on Burfitts Road, Oakes , on Friday night.

Fire crews had to use an aerial appliance to put water down the burning chimney stack. The fire created a large amount of smoke in the area.