A busy Huddersfield junction is to be closed for almost a month.

Gas works are set to close the junction of Leeds Road and St Andrew’s Road, by Carpets Direct, for up to four weeks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has said the closure will begin on Tuesday, August 29.

During this time, a diversion will be in place via Thistle Street, next to the Mini and BMW dealership.

The busy cut-through is currently undergoing a £2.5m upgrade of about 3km of 100-year-old pipes.

St Andrew’s Road is down to one lane at the moment but for the duration of the closure it will return to two-way traffic.

Once the closure is removed it will return to one-way for the remainder of the works.

The work on Leeds Road began in May and is due for completion in June 2018.

NGN are currently working on St Andrew’s Road at the junction of Town Terrace progressing towards the junction with Leeds Road.

The one-way order currently in place on St Andrew’s Road has been reduced and will now run from Thistle Street to Leeds Road.

Engineers will be working from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 4.30pm and NGN will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.

Josh Hampshire from NGN said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works to coincide with their resurfacing scheme due to take place on Leeds Road next year and minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects Carbon Monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours per day, seven days per week.