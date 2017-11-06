Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy road connecting Huddersfield and the M62 is to close for more maintenance work.

Wakefield Road, between Cooper Bridge and Brighouse, will be subject to overnight closures next week.

Work crews will move in to carry out resurfacing of the road which runs between the Junction 25 roundabout and the entrance to the Old Mill public house and the Huddersfield North Premier Inn next door.

The road, which is often badly congested during busy periods, will be closed between 9pm and 5am on weekday nights while the work is carried out.

Roadworks begin on Tuesday, November 14 and finish the following Tuesday.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained although regular traffic will be diverted via a signposted diversionary route.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “This is a busy route and is well used by traffic using the motorway. Unfortunately the road surface has become worn and needs replacing.

“To ensure we can complete these essential repairs safely but with minimal disruption, we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight and only during the week, when the road is usually quieter.”