A busy road is to remain closed for at least three weeks as engineers fix a burst water main.

Bradford Road in Cleckheaton was shut off last week after a stretch of sewer was damaged, with Yorkshire Water saying they will have to carry out a deep excavation to sort the problem.

The mains will take weeks to fix and the road is likely to stay closed until Monday, August 28,

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Due to the extent of the damage caused to a 15 metre stretch of sewer on Bradford Road we anticipate that the road will remain closed until Monday 28th August, but we will do our best to re-open it before then. This gives us time to carry out an extensive four metre deep excavation, sewer repair and road re-surface, led by our specialist civil engineering partners.

“The diversion route we have agreed with Highways will remain in place throughout this time period to safely manage traffic flow.”

The spokesperson added: “We realise the traffic inconvenience this is causing and would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience whilst we carry out this major repair and will continue to keep everyone updated on progress.”