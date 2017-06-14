Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN caused damaged to his ex-girlfriend’s home when they split up and she took his beloved pet.

Byron Wood smashed two doors at the Kirklees Council owned property in Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe.

He admitted to criminal damage after letting himself into the house using a key before leaving via a window.

As the 24-year-old left he put security locks on the door, meaning that his ex couldn’t get back into the house.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “This is an incident that arose out of the breakdown of the relationship.

“When the parties split the inevitable seizure of the assets started to occur.

“The icing on the cake was the complainant taking the dog who Mr wood was extremely fond of.

“He lost his temper when he couldn’t get hold of the dog and caused the damage.”

Kirklees magistrates ordered Wood, of Redlands Close in Mirfield, to pay £173 compensation for the damage caused on January 24.

He was also fined £80 after failing to show for his original court hearing and told to pay £30 victim surcharge.