One of Huddersfield’s oldest cafes looks set to close – almost 80 years after it began serving trans-Pennine drivers and cyclists.

The Motorman’s Cafe on Manchester Road at Marsden is due to be sold by owners Jean and Pete Hall who are retiring.

It was built in 1939 and opened as a cafe that year, according to Mrs Hall who said it had been a popular stopping point for cyclists and trans-Pennine traffic.

Mrs Hall, 68, left school in 1964 and has worked and lived at the cafe ever since. She took over the business in 1978 when her mum, Doris Woodward, died.

She said a prospective buyer had been found but the sale had yet to be completed.

It is not expected to continue as a cafe, said Mrs Hall, although it’s business as usual for the time being.

The roadside cafe includes three-bedroom living accommodation, around one acre of land – and great views.

Mrs Hall said she was looking forward to retiring as running a cafe has been very hard work.

“I will miss the views and the customers but definitely not the work,” she said.

She said the cafe had been very busy in the years before the M62 opened in the 1970s.

“I have worked here since leaving school (Colne Valley High) at 15. We have lived in this area all our lives. We are hoping to move to Cowlersley.”

Mrs Hall said she had enjoyed living at the cafe premises.

“It’s a nice place to live and there is a car park. But the sheep are a nuisance.”

The cafe has seating for up to 50 people and has been popular with cyclists, truckers and walkers over the years.

Estate agent William Sykes says the cafe has been in the same family since 1959. It says the current turnover is around £65,000 per annum with a 54% profit margin.

The property has a price tag of £300,000.

The sales information says: “The building enjoys extensive downstairs accommodation which incorporates the café, kitchens, storage and some living accommodation.

“Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. It has the benefit of a gas central heating system and uPVC windows but we do anticipate that some buyers would look to upgrade the accommodation to their own tastes and needs.”

It adds: “The existing property and business was constructed and established in the 1930s following the relocation from a more central location closer to the centre of Marsden.

“It has remained in the ownership of the same family since 1959, our client has operated it since 1979 after succeeding her parents and is now looking to retire.”

The estate agent says the property enjoys “stunning rural views.”