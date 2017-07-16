Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s one of the world’s highest mountains ... and also one of the most dangerous to conquer.

Now two members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT), Jacques Crowther and Rich Quinn, are to scale The Matterhorn in Switzerland in a sponsored climb to raise money for the team.

This huge and near-symmetrical pyramidal peak is 4,478metres (14,692 ft) high, making it one of the highest summits in the Alps and Europe.

While Jacques and Rich are both competent climbers, it is still a daunting climb as they intend to make their way to the summit via the Lion Ridge in a gruelling climb which will take two days.

Jacques said: “We will be staying in Chamonix where most of our trip will be spent acclimatising to the altitude and practising the techniques that will be required on the Matterhorn. This is because success relies on being able to move quickly and efficiently when we’re on the hill – if we take too long, we’ll simply run out of time. We are paying for this challenge entirely ourselves, but we are doing it for a reason and need everyone’s support.”

CVSRT are currently in the process of upgrading radio and communication equipment. As part of this process the team needs radio repeaters which cost around £1,500 each). These will be placed at fixed locations throughout the Calder Valley and around the team’s operational area to boost its radio signal and improve communications.

Jacques and Rich have set up a fundraising page and are hoping to raise enough money to cover the cost for one of these radio repeaters.

If you would like to sponsor them and in turn support CVSRT, please visit their fundraising page here.