A council is to share the spoils of a £100m sporting boost.

Calderdale is one of 12 areas to be awarded a share of £100m – meaning up to £8m could be up for grabs if it was to be split equally.

Calderdale Council fought off competition from 120 authorities to be one of 12 pilot areas to work on a National Lottery-funded bid to tackle inactivity.

In Calderdale 32% of residents are classed as being rarely active. Life expectancy is three years below the national average and increasing physical activity across the borough is a way to improve people’s health in the hope it reduces demand on health and social care services.

Paul Butcher, director of public health, said: “Specific funding and projects will be agreed in partnership with Sport England and we will be working closely with them on initiatives to support people to become more active.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work together with local partners and Sport England to make a success of the Active Calderdale movement.”

Halifax will, once again, host next year’s Tour de Yorkshire cycling race.

The council has put cycling at the heart of its wider sports and tourism ambitions, but projects could also include gentler exercise from walking to leisure centre-based activities.

Council leader Clr Tim Swift said: “This is not about a quick fix, but instead is a long-term project to change the way people think about physical activity and tackle the barriers that prevent people from being more active.”