People living in large blocks of flats or apartments are being urged to take part in a fire safety review.

A review of fire safety in buildings across Calderdale is underway after the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

in July, three council housing tower blocks in Halifax were identified as having potentially dangerous cladding.

Panels on Jumples Court, Mixenden Court and Wheatley Court at Mixenden all failed fire safety tests.

Residents were not asked to leave the tower blocks by Together Housing, who own and manage council housing in Calderdale.

The cladding is to be removed this month.

Calderdale Council is continuing its review in partnership with the fire service and housing associations.

Calderdale Council Leader Clr Tim Swift said: “The fire at Grenfell Tower was a horrific incident and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.

“Our joint review aims to gather as much information as we can about buildings and fire safety in Calderdale; to reassure residents; and to make recommendations for future work, learning from the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and ensuring that people are protected.

“We are keen to hear from local people about any fire safety concerns in Calderdale or ideas for good practice.

“We particularly encourage you to share your views if you live in or manage a house or larger building with unrelated tenants, such as a converted mill or house with multiple occupation.

“As always, if you have an urgent fire safety issue please contact your landlord directly.”

As part of the review, buildings across Calderdale are being checked to ensure they are still fully compliant with the fire safety requirements and fire risk assessments that are in place.

Many Council buildings have already been fitted with sprinklers during building improvements in recent years, and this will continue.

District Commander for Calderdale, Martyn Greenwood said: “West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is happy to support the proactive approach taken by the Calderdale Joint Review Group, and the Service is keen to engage with tenants, and landlords regarding fire safety and fire prevention.”

The final outcomes of the Calderdale fire safety review will be discussed by the Council’s Cabinet at the end of the year, but actions identified during the review process will be taken sooner wherever possible.

To get involved please email firesafetyreview@calderdale.gov.uk by 31 August 2017.