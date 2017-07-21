Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale parks have once again been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the best in the world.

Seven parks in Calderdale are among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have received the prestigious Green Flag Award, which is the mark of a quality park or green space.

Clay House Park in West Vale, Wellholme Park in Brighouse, plus Manor Heath Park, People’s Park, and Ogden Water Country Park all in Halifax will once again fly the Green Flag. Bailiff Bridge Memorial Garden has also received the special Green Flag Community Award and Shibden Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Heritage Award.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

For more information about Calderdale parks, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for parks.